KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $42,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in KLA by 655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 27,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $667.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $495.10 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $744.15 and its 200-day moving average is $764.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.90.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

