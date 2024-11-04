Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $27.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $27,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMC opened at $270.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $206.02 and a 1-year high of $279.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.70 and a 200-day moving average of $252.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.75.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

