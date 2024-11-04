Lansing Street Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.0% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $282.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $210.85 and a one year high of $289.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

