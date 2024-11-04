Lansing Street Advisors Purchases 590 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,430,000 after buying an additional 324,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,482,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,212,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

