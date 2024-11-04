Lansing Street Advisors Purchases New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $506.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.49 and a fifty-two week high of $523.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,968.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.