Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires 239 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE GS traded down $3.51 on Monday, reaching $515.84. The company had a trading volume of 236,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,581. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.66 and a 52-week high of $540.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $502.45 and its 200 day moving average is $478.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

