Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 95,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,728. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.