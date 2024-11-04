Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $337,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.48. 564,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,388. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $214.06 and a twelve month high of $289.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.71 and a 200 day moving average of $270.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

