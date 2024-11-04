Leeward Financial Partners LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 287 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in United Rentals by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,108,000 after acquiring an additional 108,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4,778.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 103,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after purchasing an additional 101,547 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $798.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,765. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.82 and a 12-month high of $861.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $781.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $713.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.