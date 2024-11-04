Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Increased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Lennar by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 544.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 28,935 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 23,048.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 149,812 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $169.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.34 and its 200-day moving average is $167.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

