Lion Electric (LEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Lion Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LEV opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEV. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.52.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

