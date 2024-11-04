LivaNova’s (LIVN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.74 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in LivaNova by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,537,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in LivaNova by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,479,000 after acquiring an additional 863,157 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 8.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 814,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 61,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

