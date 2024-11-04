Locus Chain (LOCUS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $49,493.33

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $38.23 million and $49,493.33 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,602.11 or 0.99991088 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,317.08 or 0.99575638 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

