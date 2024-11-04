Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 930.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.25 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

