Luminar Technologies (LAZR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. Luminar Technologies's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Luminar Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ LAZR opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $392.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
