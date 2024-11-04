Luminar Technologies (LAZR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. Luminar Technologies’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $392.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

