Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $19.34 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

BSV stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.14 and a one year high of $79.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

