M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 90.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE MHO opened at $150.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 6.52. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $176.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.24.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

