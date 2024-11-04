Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $411.00 to $441.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $324.00 and last traded at $322.63, with a volume of 124277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.58.

MDGL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.33.

In related news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total value of $1,551,490.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,927.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.94) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

