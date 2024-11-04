Manta Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $229.42 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Manta Network has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $229.42 million and $36.99 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,620.46 or 1.00028367 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,602.09 or 1.00001591 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,458,790 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 383,458,790.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.59750182 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $37,932,066.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

