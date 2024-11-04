Mantle Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Mantle has a market cap of $1.90 billion and $66.66 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mantle has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,366,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,366,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.56499134 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $52,611,617.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

