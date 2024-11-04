Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MRVI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance
Shares of MRVI stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.28. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.02.
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
About Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Maravai LifeSciences
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.