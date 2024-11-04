Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Matrix Service has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.61 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. On average, analysts expect Matrix Service to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $11.24 on Monday. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $309.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

