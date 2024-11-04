MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target Raised to $26.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 96.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $259.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 72,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,488,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,058,963.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,181,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 970,840 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth $7,956,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 51,407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 598,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 597,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in MediaAlpha by 1,255.3% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 576,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 534,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.