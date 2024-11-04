Metahero (HERO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $16.33 million and $1.03 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

