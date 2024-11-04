Metal Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Metal has a market capitalization of $64.43 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,663.84 or 1.00844143 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,137.70 or 1.00060000 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 78,588,897 tokens. Metal’s official message board is metall2.com/news. Metal’s official website is metall2.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.