MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MCR remained flat at $6.35 during trading on Monday. 65,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,765. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.