MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0342 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

MMT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.76. 71,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,157. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

