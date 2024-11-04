Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Baird R W lowered Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

MSEX opened at $65.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.79. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $73.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 107.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

