MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Shares of MDXG opened at $6.93 on Thursday. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.