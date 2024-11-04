Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.110-2.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY traded up $6.23 on Monday, reaching $417.31. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,452. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $335.73 and a 12 month high of $550.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.88.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 43.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.