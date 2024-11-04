Mizuho Upgrades IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) to Outperform

Mizuho upgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $116.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $105.85 on Friday. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 129,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in IDACORP by 90.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 35,217 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth $5,087,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,032,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $837,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

