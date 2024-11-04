Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $29,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Amphenol by 69.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $662,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Amphenol by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,935,000 after buying an additional 2,585,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.34. 636,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,305. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $963,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $133,136,890.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,630,672 shares of company stock valued at $110,992,440 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.