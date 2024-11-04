Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $70.91 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $70,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $11,030,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,712,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in ServiceNow by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,530 shares of company stock worth $2,939,955. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $9.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $953.22. The company had a trading volume of 119,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $602.45 and a 1 year high of $979.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $896.89 and a 200 day moving average of $804.49. The company has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.33.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

