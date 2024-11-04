Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 10,500 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 594,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,539,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,811,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,235,000 after acquiring an additional 379,212 shares during the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the third quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,109 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHW traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.63. 733,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,985,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

