Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $47,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588,256 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,158 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,897,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,320,000 after buying an additional 2,615,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after buying an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,109. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $88.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

