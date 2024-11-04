Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 69,313 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 121.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Moderna by 149.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 295.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $54.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,184 shares of company stock worth $238,531. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

