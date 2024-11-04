monday.com (MNDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. monday.com has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
monday.com Price Performance
MNDY stock opened at $299.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.31. monday.com has a 12 month low of $125.28 and a 12 month high of $306.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on MNDY
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than monday.com
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- What is a support level?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.