monday.com (MNDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. monday.com has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

monday.com Price Performance

MNDY stock opened at $299.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.31. monday.com has a 12 month low of $125.28 and a 12 month high of $306.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of monday.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

