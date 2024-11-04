Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Hits $2.95 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. Monero has a market cap of $2.95 billion and $52.03 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $160.13 or 0.00235817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,892.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.96 or 0.00491803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00097510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00067164 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00019701 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

