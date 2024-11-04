Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $140.43 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00034342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010440 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,144,181,472 coins and its circulating supply is 915,533,549 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.