Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.840-0.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4 billion-$11.4 billion.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRAAY traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 463,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,774. Murata Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.