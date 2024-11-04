National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,362 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $190,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $378.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.76. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $249.49 and a 52 week high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

