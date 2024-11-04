National Pension Service Buys 77,443 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

National Pension Service grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,443 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $299,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,470,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 471,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,470,000 after purchasing an additional 150,122 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $483.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.62. The stock has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.33 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.