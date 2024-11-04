National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,034,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670,858 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $205,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 63.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Barclays raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $53.67 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.92%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

