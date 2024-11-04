National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

National Pension Service increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,835,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,036 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $240,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

