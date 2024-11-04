Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $54,982.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00060363 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00005747 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,073.54 or 0.38007519 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.