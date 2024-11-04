Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EBAY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Dividend Announcement

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in eBay by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in eBay by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 29,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

