New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,682 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 4.2% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

