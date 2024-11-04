New Fortress Energy (NFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.53. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $40.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, CEO Wesley R. Edens acquired 5,793,742 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,721,915 shares in the company, valued at $308,280,126.45. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.60 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Fortress Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

