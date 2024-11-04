New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $25.01 Million Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integer were worth $25,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 62.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 135,750 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,143,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,241,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,911,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. Benchmark boosted their target price on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.75.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $126.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.00 and its 200-day moving average is $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $82.65 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.59 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

