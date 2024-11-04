New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.49 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,646 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $26,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

